Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

July 19, 2018

Kirstjen Nielsen Doubles Down On Trump's Infamous 'Both Sides' Comment

“It’s not that one side is right, one side is wrong,” she said of the white supremacist rally.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.