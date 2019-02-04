Quir dot Net

February 4, 2019

Kirsten Gillibrand To Bring Transgender Navy Lieutenant Commander To SOTU

The presidential prospect announced she will bring Blake Dremann as her State of the Union guest in the wake of Trump’s trans military ban.
Source: Queer Voices

