Kim Davis Says She 'Did Not Treat Anybody Unfairly' By Denying Same-Sex Marriage Licenses

Rosie O’Donnell and Elizabeth Rooney Are Engaged! Rosie O’Donnell is engaged to military veteran Elizabeth Rooney, and we’re very happy for the couple! The former ‘View’ co-host confirmed the news to ‘People’ during the 15th-anniversary of Rosie’s Theater Kids in New York City. O’Donnell said it’s official, but way too soon to have a wedding date picked out. We’ll keep you updated on that, […]

Lesbianing With AE: How Soon Can You Really Be Friends With Your Ex? Dear Lindsey, I’m trying to remain friends with my ex but it’s really hard. I didn’t see the breakup coming and while I wasn’t looking at it as a forever relationship, since we’re both young, I was really devastated. Still am. My friends were really supportive through all the tears but I feel like they […]