Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

June 21, 2019

Kid Thanks Texas Lesbian Couple For Displaying Rainbow Flag In Powerful Note

Sal Stow and Meghan Stabler said they felt “humbled” they’d had such a major impact on a young LGBTQ person they’d never met.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.