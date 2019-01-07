Kevin Hart Apologizes Again For Past Homophobic Comments

Grammy Award-winning pop sensation Daya to headline The Dinah 2019 We just got word that The Dinah will be welcoming Grammy Award-winning artist Daya as a headlining performer this year. Along with hip-hop sensations Diiamon’d Royalty and Kodie Shane, musician and producer Leikeli47, and several world-renowned DJs, the 2019 event is shaping up to be one of their hottest yet! After making her debut with 2016’s double-platinum single “Hide […]

Lesbianing with AE! What To Do When Her Behavior Scares You Hi there, I was looking for some advice. I’ve been dating my girlfriend for almost a year now and we have been living together most of that time. (I own my own home and she lived with her parents 5 minutes away and we love spending time together so it seemed to work). We have […]