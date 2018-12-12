Kesha Honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg In Emotional 'Ellen' Performance

Is this the beginning of the end of the Ellen show? Ellen DeGeneres may wrap up her talk show soon. In a new interview with ‘The New York Times,’ DeGeneres admits she has considered ending the program before extending her TV contract through 2020. The 32-time Emmy winner says wife Portia de Rossi is in favor of her leaving the daytime talk show. On the other […]

Female-Led Films Earn More Than Male-Led Films, Says Study Female-led films earn more than male-led films, according to researchers from Creative Artists Agency and Shift7. The study found the top movies starring women earned more than male-led films. This was true for movies with budgets of less than $10 million or more than $100 million. They based their findings on the analysis of 350 films listed […]