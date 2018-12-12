Kesha Honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg In Emotional 'Ellen' Performance
The pop singer broke out her harmonica for “Here Comes The Change,” which she wrote specifically for the biopic “On the Basis of Sex.”
Source: Queer Voices
