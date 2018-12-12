Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

December 12, 2018

Kesha Honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg In Emotional 'Ellen' Performance

The pop singer broke out her harmonica for “Here Comes The Change,” which she wrote specifically for the biopic “On the Basis of Sex.”
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.