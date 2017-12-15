Kelly Cutrone Says Russell Simmons Tried To Rape Her In 1991
The TV personality, who’s appeared on “The Hills” and “America’s Next Top Model,” is the 12th woman to accuse Simmons of sexual misconduct.
Source: Queer Voices
The TV personality, who’s appeared on “The Hills” and “America’s Next Top Model,” is the 12th woman to accuse Simmons of sexual misconduct.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y