Kelly Clarkson, Fergie And More Release Their Celebrity Christmas Cards

The holidays are here and so are celebrity Christmas cards.

Kelly Clarkson (who wowed fans last year with a truly epic “Game of Thrones”-themed card) showed off her gorgeous family in her card.

“Merry Christmas from the Blackstocks #Santa #Iknowhim,” the singer wrote.

Merry Christmas from the Blackstocks #Santa #Iknowhim A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Dec 23, 2016 at 11:00am PST

Fergie and Josh Duhamel got in the holiday spirit with their son, Axl, in a hilarious caricature of the three of them.

Happy Holidays!! A photo posted by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Dec 22, 2016 at 5:44pm PST

Liam Payne and his girlfriend, Cheryl Cole, also decided to go the animated route:

A photo posted by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Dec 20, 2016 at 4:34am PST

Emily Ratajkowski turned things up a notch with her rather adventures Christmas card collages:

Thank you @voguemagazine for featuring my collages! Check out the rest link in bio A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 21, 2016 at 8:49am PST

Director Guy Ritchie and his family made things merry and bright with their cute card:

Happy everything, everyone ⭐️❄️❤️ A photo posted by Jacqui Ritchie Official (@jacquiritchie) on Dec 23, 2016 at 7:43am PST

Tori Spelling’s brood posed on a big couch for their family picture:

But there’s still no card like a Kardashian Christmas card.

