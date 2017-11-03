Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

November 3, 2017

Kelly Clarkson Felt ‘Suppressed,’ Says Top Country Star’s Career Changed When He Came Out

“He’s an amazing singer, an amazing performer, but nobody could get past [his being gay].”
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.