Kelly Clarkson Felt ‘Suppressed,’ Says Top Country Star’s Career Changed When He Came Out

Lez Dish It Out! The AfterEllen Les/Bi News Round-Up Happy Friday, loves! I hope you all had a fun and spooky Halloween this week. I know some of our favorite couples did, but we’ll get to that a little later. For now, let’s dive right into Lez Dish with Samira Wiley’s new show, a Modern Family bombshell, and some hot new music videos. Lez get […]

Lesbianing with AE! Phone Sex 101 Dear Lindsey, My partner is spending three months in the UK for a work assignment and we’re looking for tips on how to stay connected while she’s away. Do people still have phone sex? Can we dirty sext? Write erotic emails? I’ll be going over for a visit at the end of her trip, but […]