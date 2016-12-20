Katy Perry Hilariously Trolls Orlando Bloom's Instagram With Jennifer Aniston Joke

One way to know your favorite celebrity couple is officially on again? Social media trolling.

Orlando Bloom has been busy celebrating the 15th anniversary of “Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring” by posting throwback photo after throwback photo of his time spent in Middle-earth.

Taylor Swift has been super inactive on social media lately, so Bloom’s rumored girlfriend and fellow paddleboarding enthusiast Katy Perry apparently had some time on her hands.

In the comments section on an Instagram collage of Bloom transforming into his “LOTR” character Legolas, the singer felt compelled to note a startling similarity between the actor and … Jennifer Aniston?

“You look like Jen Aniston on the lower right babe,” Perry wrote among the many adoring “LOTR” commenters, many of whom wholeheartedly agreed with her.

15 years ago today, #TheLordOfTheRings: The Fellowship of the Ring hit theaters. and the rest, as you know, is history. check the link in my bio for more photos! A photo posted by orlandobloom (@orlandobloom) on Dec 19, 2016 at 4:03pm PST

If Bloom is in need of a comeback, might we suggest something?

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices