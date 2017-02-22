Katy Perry Channels Hillary Clinton More And More With Every Outfit

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

Katy Perry regularly hit the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton during election season, and it seems like all that time together translated into a style shift for the singer.

The “Chained to the Rhythm” songstress stepped out in a chic gray pantsuit on Monday in London, doing a slight twist on what Clinton herself would wear. Perry spiced up her look with a zebra-print mock turtleneck, gold jewelry and dark green heels.

Her newly platinum hair is a sharp-contrast to the Trump-like color she was sporting a few weeks ago.

Perry drew a few comparisons to Clinton after wearing a white suit and a “Persist” armband at her politically-motivated Grammys performance:

Once a Hillary supporter, always a Hillary supporter.

