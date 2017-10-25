Kathy Griffin Referred To Anderson Cooper As A ‘Spineless Heiress’

Lesbianing with AE! Is Four Months Too Soon to Move in? Is four months to soon to move in? I’m 30 and my partner is 28. I’ve dated a lot of women in the past and I know already this is something special. I plan to be with her for a long time – I’m ready to jump in. She’s not ready to move as fast […]

Tegan and Sara’s The Con X Tour Feels Like Church Even if no Tegan and Sara songs appear on the soundtrack of your life, it’s quintessentially impossible to be a lesbian and not know who they are. Whether you only know them as the gay canadian duo you couldn’t pick out of a line up or you’ve looked at their faces so much that you […]