Just One Tweet Had Internet Believing Astonishing Lie About These Women
The internet was abuzz last week with news that two Chinese billionaires, Meng Mei Qi and Wu Xuan Yi, had tied the knot in a same-sex wedding, becoming the world’s richest couple in the process.
To many, it seemed like a fairy tale come true. The only problem? It never happened.
It all started with this April 26 tweet:
The image, which quickly went viral, had over 39,000 likes and 23,000 retweets as of Tuesday afternoon. Among those to retweet the image was former Disney Channel star Debby Ryan, who has over four million Twitter followers.
The response to the tweet was divided.
In reality, Mei Qi and Xuan Yi aren’t a couple, but two members of the South Korean-Chinese pop group Cosmic Girls, also known as WJSN.
And to be fair, the group’s video for their super-catchy single, “I Wish,” does feature scenes in which the women appear in flowing white dresses.
As for the image itself, it appeared to have snapped earlier this month at the Beijing International Film Festival. It was uploaded by fellow Cosmic Girl Xuan Xi to her page on the Chinese microblogging platform, Weibo.
BuzzFeed tracked down the teen who first posted the tweet, Abby Fry. The diehard Cosmic Girls fan said she “shipped” ― or envisioned a romantic relationship between ― the two women because she thought it was amuse the group’s fans, and hadn’t expected it to go viral.
“I thought they looked like they were at a wedding with the dresses they were wearing and the dresses sure looked expensive,” Fry told BuzzFeed. Noting that she assumed people would fact check the tweet before they reposted, she said that excitement that the tweet had inspired “shows the power of what we want to happen.”
Just a reminder to not believe everything you see on Twitter!
