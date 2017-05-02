Just One Tweet Had Internet Believing Astonishing Lie About These Women

The internet was abuzz last week with news that two Chinese billionaires, Meng Mei Qi and Wu Xuan Yi, had tied the knot in a same-sex wedding, becoming the world’s richest couple in the process.

To many, it seemed like a fairy tale come true. The only problem? It never happened.

It all started with this April 26 tweet:

[BREAKING] Lesbian Chinese Billionaires, Meng Mei Qi and Wu Xuan Yi, marry. Making them the richest couple alive. pic.twitter.com/IEoMunC6s4 — abby (@merrymeiqi) April 26, 2017

The image, which quickly went viral, had over 39,000 likes and 23,000 retweets as of Tuesday afternoon. Among those to retweet the image was former Disney Channel star Debby Ryan, who has over four million Twitter followers.

The response to the tweet was divided.

EXCUSE ME, I NEED A BOOK ABOUT THIS IMMEDIATELY https://t.co/0EvNlZ6M0R — Chelsea M. Cameron (@chel_c_cam) April 27, 2017

The future is female, queer, and Chinese. https://t.co/13apyxTgC7 — Richard Yeh (@ryeh) April 28, 2017

@merrymeiqi This is awesome. Really hope it's true. — Jess Green (@JessGreen10) April 27, 2017

@merrymeiqi There's a difference between celebrating LGBTQ issues, and celebrating the obscenely rich. This is the latter. So is Trump. — NotBob McBob (@BobMcLotsONumbr) April 30, 2017

@merrymeiqi @alan_maguire Until I film their wedding night and I become the richest man in the world! — Orpheus (@Orpheus79) April 27, 2017

In reality, Mei Qi and Xuan Yi aren’t a couple, but two members of the South Korean-Chinese pop group Cosmic Girls, also known as WJSN.

Mobile Game #태양 CONCERT 에서 만난 #우주소녀 ❤️ 너무 반가웠어요 응원 최고! #오늘의우주복 #우주스타그램 A post shared by 우주소녀 (@wjsn_cosmic) on Apr 22, 2017 at 3:44am PDT

And to be fair, the group’s video for their super-catchy single, “I Wish,” does feature scenes in which the women appear in flowing white dresses.

As for the image itself, it appeared to have snapped earlier this month at the Beijing International Film Festival. It was uploaded by fellow Cosmic Girl Xuan Xi to her page on the Chinese microblogging platform, Weibo.

BuzzFeed tracked down the teen who first posted the tweet, Abby Fry. The diehard Cosmic Girls fan said she “shipped” ― or envisioned a romantic relationship between ― the two women because she thought it was amuse the group’s fans, and hadn’t expected it to go viral.

IT ALL HAPPENED WHEN I WAS AT SCHOOL https://t.co/k7Cip4qBbn — abby (@merrymeiqi) April 28, 2017

“I thought they looked like they were at a wedding with the dresses they were wearing and the dresses sure looked expensive,” Fry told BuzzFeed. Noting that she assumed people would fact check the tweet before they reposted, she said that excitement that the tweet had inspired “shows the power of what we want to happen.”

Just a reminder to not believe everything you see on Twitter!

