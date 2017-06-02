Joss Whedon Responds To 'Wonder Woman' Backlash With Adorable Tweet

To all the dudes upset about the all-female “Wonder Woman” movie screenings: fear not! There was already an all-male screening, according to Joss Whedon.

On Friday, the screenwriter and director responded to the backlash surrounding a women-only movie screening of “Wonder Woman” at a theater in Austin, TX. Back when the event was announced, many dudes on Twitter got very angry and claimed the all-female screening was “sexist.”

“I got to see Wonder Woman by myself weeks ago so shut up there’s already been a man-only screening,” Whedon tweeted, adding: “Oh and it’s a goddamn delight.”

I got to see Wonder Woman by myself weeks ago so shut up there's already been a man-only screening. Oh and it's a godddamn delight. pic.twitter.com/PHWQWxcIwN — Joss Whedon (@joss) June 2, 2017

Oh, Joss, you are a goddamn delight.

Source: Queer Voices