Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

October 19, 2018

Jonah Hill Says Struggles With Weight, Self-Esteem Inspired His New Movie 'Mid90s'

The “Superbad” star told Ellen DeGeneres he didn’t understand his own worth until making the film.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.