John Goodman And Sara Gilbert Reunite For 'Roseanne' Skit 20 Years Later

The Conners are back and their couch is still hideous.

On Friday, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert reunited as father-daughter duo Dan and Darlene Conner nearly 20 years after the series finale of “Roseanne.”

In a skit for Gilbert’s show, “The Talk,” she breaks it to dear old dad that she’s been making a living as a talk show host, to which Goodman responds:

“Well, as long as you’re happy, me and your mom will support you. You know, for a minute there, I thought you were going to tell me you were gay.”

Gilbert, of course, publicly came out as a lesbian in 2010.

Ah, memories.

