Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

June 19, 2019

Joe Biden Visits Stonewall Ahead Of LGBTQ Uprising's 50th Anniversary

The former vice president praised the courage of the 1969 protesters during the surprise appearance.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.