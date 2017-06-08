Jimmy Kimmel Gets Queer People To Reveal The 'Straightest Thing They've Ever Done'

It’s Pride Month in many cities across America, and to celebrate, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” hit the streets of West Hollywood to chat with queer folks about the “straightest thing they’ve ever done.”

The answers range from reasonable (”played football in high school”) to the ridiculous (”peed in a sink… without taking the dishes out”) and a few that seem wacky at first but actually make perfect sense once you ruminate on them a bit (”going to Barnes and Noble with my family”).

What better way to celebrate who you truly are than to laugh at who you no longer feel the need to pretend to be?

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices