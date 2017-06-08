Jessica Simpson Is Being Mom-Shamed For Sharing Her Daughter's Bikini Photo

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

Jessica Simpson shared a handful of photos showing her daughter posing in a children’s bikini on Tuesday over Instagram, and you already know how this ends. Yep, it’s a total mom-shaming internet meltdown.

The singer and down-low boss of a $1 billion retail empire posted three photos of her 5-year-old daughter Maxwell living her life, wearing a bathing suit and a helmet. The adorable girl posed on a hot pink scooter.

“SAFETY FIRST,” Simpson captioned the photos with a laughing emoji.

Cue internet mom-shamers coming out of the woodwork to slam Simpson for sexualizing her daughter online, describing the photos as “inappropriate” and “disturbing.”

“Protect your children. This is not for social media,” one person wrote.

“Jessica, shame on you for exposing your daughter instead of protecting her!” another tweeted. “This woman needs to grow some brains and discernment. You don’t exploit young children in bathing suits all over social media.”

But there were just as many followers coming to Simpson’s defense. Her supporters handily shut down the idea that sharing a photo of her daughter in a swimsuit is wrong, given that nobody would bat an eye over a photo of a boy in the same situation.

“Any adult who looks at this LITTLE girl as something other then playing outside and having fun has issues,” one fan commented. “Anyone who doesn’t like what this baby is wearing should unfollow.”

Another added: “Enough with the self-righteousness, stop being misogynistic, realize you’re allowing males a free pass and shaming women.”

Simpson has yet to respond, but we look forward to her confusingly recounting the experience on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” a couple years down the line.

