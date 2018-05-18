Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

May 18, 2018

Jennifer Aniston To Play Lesbian President In Netflix's 'First Ladies'

Tig Notaro is set to star as her wife, as well as write the script.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.