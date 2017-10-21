Jenna Jameson Slams First Transgender Playmate, ‘Likes’ Anti-Trans Tweets

‘Porcupine Lake’ Exposes the Power and Vulnerability of First Love Porcupine Lake, a film by Ingrid Veninger, screens at NewFest today, and AfterEllen got a sneak peak. The film tells the coming-0f-age story of thirteen-year-old Bea (Charlotte Salisbury) and Kate (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), who share the intimate experience of friendship and first love over the course of the summer. If you remember what it’s like to be […]

Lez Dish It Out! AfterEllen’s Weekly Les/Bi Round-Up TGIF, ladies! Welcome back to Lez Dish It Out. This week was full of lady-loving goodness, from the 10th Anniversary of The Con to a gorgeous montage of some of our favorite stars flowing in bi lighting. Lez get to it, shall we? Celebs celebrate Spirit Day. Yesterday, both members of the LGBTQ community […]