'Jealous' Kylie Jenner Can't Handle Kourtney Kardashian's Fully Nude Photo Shoot

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” ratings might be in free fall, but everyone from Kim to Kourtney has been seriously delivering in the drama department lately.

Over the last couple of episodes, Kim chased a “tramp” groupie out of a bathroom, Scott Disick is spiraling out of control like self-destructive human metronome and Kourtney, well — after 13 seasons, she’s finally become the protagonist of the show.

In a sneak peek at next week’s episode, which finds the famous family vacationing in Costa Rica for the umpteenth time, Kourtney goes full birthday suit for a poolside photo shoot directed by photographer Mike Rosenthal.

”I honestly was worried about you after Penelope,” Khloe tells her sister in the confessional about stripping down. “I did think, like, she’s gone. Now, she’s YOLO-ing it up, f**king bomb ass body, naked in the pool and your sisters should be afraid of you.”

The 38-year-old mother of three apparently has no qualms about going nude in front of her sisters (along with an entire camera crew and an army of assistants) and takes it all off like it’s no big deal.

Kourt looks so good that even Kylie, who’s no stranger to a risqué photoshoot, admits she’s “jealous,” after, of course, she wrestles her older sister to the ground. We’re thankful for the Kardashians for so many reasons, but maybe most of all for blessing us with this GIF.

