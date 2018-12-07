Janelle Monáe's Powerful Response To Grammys Nomination For Album Of The Year
“Being a young black queer woman in America, there was something I had to say,” the artist said of her acclaimed “Dirty Computer” album.
Source: Queer Voices
“Being a young black queer woman in America, there was something I had to say,” the artist said of her acclaimed “Dirty Computer” album.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y