Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

December 7, 2018

Janelle Monáe's Powerful Response To Grammys Nomination For Album Of The Year

“Being a young black queer woman in America, there was something I had to say,” the artist said of her acclaimed “Dirty Computer” album.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.