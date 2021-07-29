RSS Comments RSS

July 29, 2021

Jamie Lee Curtis Proudly Shares That Her Daughter Is Transgender

The “Halloween” star also revealed that she will officiate her daughter Ruby’s wedding next year.
Source: Queer Voices

