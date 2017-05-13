James Woods Goes After Anderson Cooper With Homophobic 'Butt Plug' Tweet

While much of the internet was celebrating Anderson Cooper responding to a statement made by Kellyanne Conway with a massive eye roll on Tuesday, one famous person had a very different reaction.

James Woods sent a decidedly homophobic tweet on Thursday attributing Cooper’s theatrical response to Conway to the CNN anchor’s “butt plug dislodg[ing] during a newscast.”

As his butt plug dislodges during a newscast… #andersoncoopereyeroll pic.twitter.com/AS6RCbjZdB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 12, 2017

The senior Trump adviser appeared on Cooper’s show to talk about President Donald Trump firing FBI Director James Comey. At one point during the interview, Cooper and Conway got into a heated discussion about Trump’s actions during his campaign versus his actions as president.

“So that person doesn’t exist anymore?” Cooper asked, questioning why Conway refused to discuss what Trump did while running for office. “Candidate Donald Trump, that’s a fictional character we are no longer allowed to refer to? We can only refer to the Donald Trump who exists today?” Conway responded, “Anderson, I’ll ignore how unkind that is,” which in turn elicited the eye roll seen around the world from Cooper. Woods, an Oscar-nominated actor, frequently shares his conservative views via his Twitter feed. One Twitter user asked him if perhaps the “butt plug” tweet had been written or inspired by shock comic Andrew Dice Clay, with whom Woods is currently working. But Woods fired back that the tweet was his idea.

Nope! That was all me, Baby https://t.co/uZtO1rTZWt — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 12, 2017

Conway had a different theory about Cooper’s response: sexism.

“Let me tell you something, Hillary Clinton is in search of sexism as an excuse for why her disastrous candidacy and campaign lost six months ago,” she said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday. “I face sexism a lot of times when I show up for interviews like that. Could you imagine having a male anchor on a network roll eyes at Hillary Clinton or a female representative spokeswoman for President Obama or President Bill Clinton? I think not.”

