It’s Not Just Trump, Federal Law Enforcement Is Not Very Focused On Far-Right Extremism
Fewer resources are devoted to combating rising violence from white supremacists and far-right domestic terrorism.
Source: Queer Voices
Fewer resources are devoted to combating rising violence from white supremacists and far-right domestic terrorism.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y