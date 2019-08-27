Is My Kid Fluent In Racism?

People in Trouble: A Classic Dyke Drama Through America’s AIDs Crisis People in Trouble is a vibrant snapshot of Manhattan’s gay community during the AIDs crisis. Sarah Schulman’s best-known novel, it’s a character-driven story of desire and politics. First published in 1990, the book was picked up by Penguin in the USA and Sheba – an independent feminist press – in Britain. Now Vintage has given […]

Lesbian and Bi Standups You Can Stream Now on Netflix Hannah Gadsby – “Nanette” If you haven’t watched this anti-standup standup, get on it. Bit of feedback for you, this was immediately lesbian culture canon. It might not be laugh out loud throughout, in fact much of it is more like the funniest Ted talk you could hope for on the topic of art history, […]