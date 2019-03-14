Quir dot Net

March 14, 2019

Ireland's Prime Minister Shows Up With His Boyfriend At Mike Pence's House

The vice president of the United States invited Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to bring his partner, Dr. Matt Barrett.
Source: Queer Voices

