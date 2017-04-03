Internet Comes For Bigot Who Claims Gays 'Stole The Rainbow From God'

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

Many in the LGBTQ community were saddened by Friday’s news that artist and activist Gilbert Baker, who created the rainbow flag, had died at age 65. Leave it to conservative radio host Bryan Fischer, however, to seize the moment to make a homophobic barb.

On Sunday, the host of American Family Radio’s “Focal Point” blasted the use of the rainbow as a pro-equality symbol for the LGBTQ community on Twitter.

Worst example of cultural appropriation ever: LGBTs stole the rainbow from God. It's his. He invented it. Gen. 9:11-17. Give it back. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanJFischer) April 2, 2017

The Bible verse cited by Fischer details the parable of Noah’s ark. After wiping out all living creatures in a massive flood, God sends “the bow [that] is seen in the clouds,” promising not to destroy the planet again.

The Internet’s reaction to Fischer’s bonkers claim, of course, was fast and furious. Among those to respond was “Star Trek” icon George Takei.

There you go again, claiming something beautiful that isn't yours. That's against God's teaching: "Thou shall not covet…" Exodus 20:17. https://t.co/QLMJMPqqaP — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 3, 2017

Others didn’t hold back, either. Check out some of the best Twitter responses below, then scroll down to keep reading.

– @BryanJFischer: "Gays using the rainbow is cultural appropriation. It belongs to God. Give it back!" – Me: pic.twitter.com/1qi5j3BgcA — Enrique Torre Molina (@eTorreMolina) April 3, 2017

Bryan Fischer wants #LGBT people to return the rainbow God invented. Someone get this guy a science book! https://t.co/n1S77iJM2x #humanism — American Humanist (@americnhumanist) April 3, 2017

@BryanJFischer Also: Phoenix Suns stole god's sun!

Tampa Bay Lightning stole lightning!

Oklahoma City Thunder stole Thunder! omg when will the horror stop — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 2, 2017

you see, intelligent design is the only way god could have fit gears so large and rusty in bryan fischer's head pic.twitter.com/Mks2wM4ZBu — Tom McKay (@thetomzone) April 2, 2017

Come on Gays: God wants his rainbow back. He's a big guy but this is the absolute ruddy limit. pic.twitter.com/DENfiSEUA6 — Robert Webb (@arobertwebb) April 3, 2017

Of course, Fischer is no stranger to making outrageous declarations about the LGBTQ community. Last year, the American Family Association’s former director of news analysis likened the one-year anniversary of marriage equality in the U.S. to both the bombing of Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

He’s also rallied against the pro-equality arguments seen in “Modern Family,” Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’s hit single “Same Love,” and even a 2014 Burger King campaign.

For more ways to combat bigotry, don’t miss the Queer Voices newsletter.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices