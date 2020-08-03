Instead Of Saying 'Hey, Guys!' At Work, Try These Gender-Neutral Alternatives

Leah From Stardew Valley Is Your #CottageCore Lesbian Goals If you have ever played the indie-game Stardew Valley then you have probably come across the NPC (non-playable character) Leah. Leah resides in a small cabin just outside of Pelican town, and she is one of the twelve NPC’s that is eligible for marriage, to men and women. Leah is an artist always creating sculptures […]

How to Welcome Our Detransitioned Sisters in Lesbian Community Detransitioned lesbians, also referred to as detrans lesbians, are lesbians who previously identified as trans men and have since re-identified as women. Some of them knew they were attracted to women before their transition. Others discovered their lesbianism at the same time as their detransition and are entering the lesbian community for the first time. […]