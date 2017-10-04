Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

October 4, 2017

In Wake Of Vegas Tragedy, Lance Bass Slams Gay Blood Donor Ban

“I want to donate and I’m not allowed,” the pop star said.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.