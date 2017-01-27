Immigrants Respond To Trump By Declaring #ImAlreadyHome On Twitter

The United States was built by immigrants, and we shouldn’t forget it.

In light of President Trump’s executive order on immigration Wednesday, HuffPost Latino Voices asked readers to share their stories to show how immigrants already make America great using the hashtag #ImAlreadyHome. People from all walks of life and with roots in different corners of the world responded.

The outpouring of stories became a trending topic in the United States, and showed how immigration has helped sustain this country for generations.

If you want to take an emotional journey into the past, and see how it’s shaped our present, take a look at some of our favorite photos and stories below:

Check out more stories, and share your own, on Twitter by following the #ImAlreadyHome hashtag here.

