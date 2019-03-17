I'm Nonbinary, Gay-Married And Just Moved To The Deep South. Here's Why I Got A Gun.

Lesbianing with AE! Too shy for role-play? Have a question for Lindsey? Send it in! Write to our editor memoree@afterellen.com with “Q for Lindsey” in the subject line! My girlfriend suggested role-playing as a way to add variety to our sex life. She used to role play with a previous partner, and she said it really turned her on and led to […]

7 Movies to Watch If You’re Questioning or Coming Out The only thing straight about me is my hair, but it wasn’t always that way. Coming out is a process, and, despite the challenges I experienced, it’s one that I’ve never regretted. If you’re questioning your sexuality or wondering what lesbianism looks like, here are some great films to watch that may help to smooth […]