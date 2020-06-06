I’m Immunocompromised. Marching For George Floyd Could Kill Me, But I’m Still Doing It.

Remembering Sylvia Beach, the Literary Lesbian Who Took Paris By Storm Sylvia Beach was a cultural visionary. A writer, translator, publisher, and, mentor, Sylvia was a woman of many talents. As a patron of the arts, mentoring James Joyce and Ernest Hemingway, Sylvia brought out the best in the writers she nurtured. Sylvia Beach is most widely remembered for founding the Shakespeare and Company bookshop in […]

‘The Lavender Scare’ Documents a Chilling Witch Hunt Against Lesbian and Gay Americans Editor’s Note: Every young lesbian or gay person needs to see this film to grasp what we fought for. Homosexual rights were attained after a fierce, hard-won battle and we were persecuted based on same-sex (not same gender!) orientation. In 1953, President Eisenhower signed an executive order that made it legal to fire government […]