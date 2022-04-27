RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

April 27, 2022

I'm An Author And A Trans Woman. Here’s Why I Won’t Stop Telling Our Stories.

“There are vanishingly few books by trans women even now.”
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.