I'm A Sex Therapist. Here's What My Dating Life Is Like.
“Some people are nervous or self-conscious about their performance. I’m like, chill out. We’re here to have a good time, not win an Oscar.”
Source: Queer Voices
“Some people are nervous or self-conscious about their performance. I’m like, chill out. We’re here to have a good time, not win an Oscar.”
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y