I'm A Sex Therapist. Here's What My Dating Life Is Like.

How I became the most hated lesbian in Baltimore There’s no place on the East Coast quite as queer as Baltimore, Maryland. In this city, micro-identities are as common as rats. Blue hair dye and stick-and-poke tattoos act as social capital, granting friendships and political protection. Calling yourself “queer” buys you a seat at the table of local influence. Didn’t you hear? Being gay […]

Celebrating Lesbian Jewish Writer Gertrude Stein Happy Hanukkah! To celebrate the season, we’d like to honor one of our favorite lesbian Jewish writers, the legendary Gertrude Stein. Known perhaps as much for her experimental prose style as she is for her relationship with Alice B. Toklas, Gertrude Stein was born in Pennsylvania but spent most of her life in Paris helping […]