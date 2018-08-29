Quir dot Net

August 29, 2018

Illinois Woman Claims She Was Assaulted Inside Retirement Home For Being Gay

Marsha Wetzel says she was threatened, spit on and knocked over by the home’s residents.
Source: Queer Voices

