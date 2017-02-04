If You're Dating A Weirdo, We Have The Perfect Gift

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

Valentine’s Day is the weirdest of all holidays. It’s a day when people are supposed to focus on one particular lover by giving them generic gifts like flowers, candy or a nice dinner.

Where’s the imagination? Where’s the creativity? Where’s the personal touch?

Right here in the HuffPost Weird Valentine’s Day Gift Guide. Surely, there is something here that will be perfect for the lovable weirdo in your life.

Trust us. We know weirdos.

Source: Queer Voices