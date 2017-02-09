If Adele's 'Hello' Was About Calling Congress

Social action organization Global Citizen somehow just made Adele’s hit song “Hello” even better.

In a new video published Thursday morning, Global Citizen re-imagines Adele’s “Hello” as a call to Congress to protest President Trump’s executive orders. The video features an Adele look-a-like wearing a fur coat belting out tunes with the wind in her hair, singing into a phone… the lyrics are just a bit different.

“Hello, it’s me. I was wondering if you had some time to support refugees,” the woman sings into a flip phone. “We can go over everything. Like how they aren’t terrorists, they’re only frightened folks in need.”

The chorus is possibly the best part: “Hello from the other side! If I have to, I’ll call a thousand times! Til you listen to us, we’ll never leave you alone. But when I call Paul Ryan, he never seems to be home.”

Simply put: It’s perfect.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices