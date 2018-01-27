Ian McKellen: 'I’ve Never Met A Gay Person Who Regretted Coming Out'

Lez Dish It Out! The AfterEllen Les/ Bi News Roundup TGIF ladies! While Trump is off in Davos showing off his very stable, genius knowledge of our economy, we’re over here still riding our high from the empowerment at the Women’s March last weekend and the Oscar noms this week. Also, Grown-ish tackles biphobia and we might be getting lots more Arizona in Grey’s Anatomy. Lez get to […]

Happy 60th Birthday, Ellen! Let Us Count the Ways We Love You From her days as a standup (about to make a comeback with her 2018 Netflix special!!), to her all-too-short-lived sitcom, to her Instagram posts, which are the most cheerful content in any scroll, Ellen is that rare type of goofball who is universally popular and yet who says, ‘of course there’s room at the lunch […]