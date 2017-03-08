I Once Wanted To Be A Girl. Today I Give Thanks To The Women Who Made Me Who I Am Now

I spent the first six or so years of my life desperately wanting to be a girl.

That was the early ‘80s when gender norms were more (differently?) fixed than they are now and I existed in a haze of longing for everything that was expected of little girls then.

I dreamt of being able to quit the Cub Scouts and join the Brownies. I dreamt of kissing Disney princes and I carried pink toy dogs. I pretended to be a mermaid. I pretended to be Madonna. And when I was finally forced by the world around me to grow up and grow into being a boy and then a man ― whatever that is ― I survived by surrounding myself with girls and women of all kinds ― from the femmest to the butchest and everything in between and outside of that binary.

Today, on International Women’s Day, though I don’t identify or present as a woman ― and though there is a deep, unshakable privilege that comes with simply existing in the male-presenting body that I have called home for the last 38 years ― every cell of my being is wildly in love with women. From all of the women who paved the way so I could be here today; to my mother, who is the bravest person I know; to my best friend, who is the most selfless person I know; to all of my other friends and confidantes and all of the women I work with and all of the women I’m inspired by and all of the women I learn from on a daily basis.

Thanks for making me who I am, which ― even if it isn’t a woman ― grew up out of all of the different ways of being a woman and all of the different flavors of womanhood that exist.

I owe my very existence to all of you.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices