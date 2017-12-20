Hugh Jackman Says A Sexist Comment Almost Stopped His Dancing Feet

YES WE CAN defeat Roy Moore! Our latest UnPresidented Podcast celebrates Roy Moore’s big loss. We also discuss the faux FBI scandal the GOP is using to undercut the Trump-Russia investigation, and Omarosa’s ignominious departure from the White House. Just click to listen below: .

