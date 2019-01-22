Hugh Hewitt: Joe Biden Has 'Transgendered Into' Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Lesbianing with AE! Fessing Up to Snooping Dear Lindsey, So I found out my girlfriend and her ex are still texting one another. I grabbed her smartphone while she was taking a shower, since I needed to look something up and my phone had crashed. I could see that she had a message on her phone, which I thought was from a […]

When Queerness Is Cultural Capital, Lesbians Go Broke. There was a video going around social media in 2017: the ABCs of the LGBTQA. It said, “those six letters will never be enough…” while smoke in every color of the rainbow swirls around a multicultural dance troupe. The video, produced by an expensive gym franchise, is further proof that Pride has been fully co-opted […]