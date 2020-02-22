HuffPost Her Stories: This Truck Driver Transformed Her Town's LGBTQ Biases

We Love “Tommy,” TV’s New Lesbian Chief of Police You may know heavy-hitting actress Edie Falco from The Sopranos, Nurse Jackie, or 30 Rock. For her whole career, she’s exuded strong dyke vibes, so for many fans, CBS’s new show Tommy is as close as we’ll get to this dream. Falco stars as Abigail Thomas — or “Tommy,” as she prefers to be called. She’s […]

Revisiting Audre Lorde: Picking Up and Putting Down the Master’s Tools A little book of Audre Lorde’s writing was recently published in 2018 by Penguin. The Master’s Tools Will Never Dismantle the Master’s House is a tiny, mint-green covered sampler of Lorde’s essays, the majority of which were delivered as speeches in North America during the late 1970s and early ‘80s. The collection was released as part […]