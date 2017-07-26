How Fighting For Trans Rights Is Not In Itself Identity Politics

Malta legalizes gay marriage The island country of Malta today legalized marriage for gay couples. Damn. Malta is a strongly Roman Catholic country, yet only one lawmaker out of 67 opposed the same-sex marriage legislation. The Catholic archbishop was, of course, opposed, and offered one of the most hysterical reasons yet: Carobs are not oranges. Archbishop Charles Scicluna had […]

Contribute to LGBT Members of Congress Progressive values have never been more under attack. Please join us in showing your pride in, and support for, LGBT members of Congress with a generous donation to each of them. We’ve set up an easy contribution page where you can make one donation and have it evenly divided between Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Marc Pocan […]