How 'Dumplin'' Star Danielle Macdonald's 'Pessimistic' Outlook Helped Her Career Soar
“You put yourself in a box because of what you’re told, and that is so messed up.”
Source: Queer Voices
“You put yourself in a box because of what you’re told, and that is so messed up.”
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y