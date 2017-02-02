Hooters Announces A Sexed-Down Version Of Itself Called 'Hoots'

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

Hooters, the “breastaurant” best known for its cleavage-baring outfits and chicken wings, is getting a makeover (or a make-under, depending how you look at it).

Hoots, a scaled-down version of Hooters with seemingly less objectification, will open its first location in mid-February in Cicero, Illinois. Gone are the orange and white uniforms and all-female serving staff.

“Just as with any traditional, fast-casual, counter service employee, there will be both male and female employees,” Lizz Harmon, spokesperson for Hoots, told The Huffington Post via email. “There will be order-at-the-counter (or online) and dine-in or take-away service. The uniform will be shorts or pants and a newly designed Hoots T-shirt.”

According to a press release, the new restaurant, which includes a bar, will run about 2,800 square feet. The menu will feature only the most popular items from Hooters’ current menu.

Below is a blurry rendering of what the restaurant should look like:

The HuffPost Lifestyle newsletter will make you happier and healthier, one email at a time. Sign up here.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices