Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

August 27, 2017

Hilarious ‘PSA’ Tackles The Controversy Over Straight People In Gay Bars

“We would love to have you there, just be smart and follow my rules. Lol.”
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.