Here's Your First Look At The Queens Chosen For 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 9

In some of the best news that we’ve gotten in weeks, Logo announced the cast of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season nine today ― and we already losing our minds.

While the network stopped short of giving us a premiere date (though they did confirm it would be sometime this spring), we now have the names of the 13 girls who will compete to be America’s Next Drag Superstar.

Produced by World of Wonder productions, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has taken on a life of its own since it first premiered in 2009, changing the landscape of LGBTQ entertainment, developing a mainstream fanbase and transforming how the world understands the art of drag.

Each season brings new surprises and we can’t wait to see what these 13 new queens bring to the table.

In conjunction with the upcoming season, RuPaul has also reworked a number of his classic hits for a new album titled “Remember Me,” available for pre-order on iTunes.

Check a list of this season’s cast below and stay tuned for more from the new season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

