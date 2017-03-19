Here's Why Gay People 'Should Be Embarrassed' To Support Trump

Hey gay Republicans: Justin Sayre would like to have a word with you.

In his latest video for HuffPost Queer Voices, the writer-performer doesn’t hold back when it comes to conservative members of the queer community who continue to support President Donald Trump. (WARNING: video above contains graphic language.)

“You should be embarrassed to be a gay Republican,” Sayre says in the clip. “I can’t fathom that you would think, ‘Oh, it’s OK to vote Republican now ― especially for this Republican.”

And don’t get him started on former Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos, who is known for his inflammatory, trollish comments about women, people of color, transgender individuals and Muslims. “[His words are] a tool to use against you, to show that there is hatred within your group for your own rights,” Sayre said.

Sayre’s “International Order of Sodomites” (I.O.S.) gathers once a month for “The Meeting,” a variety show honoring an artist or a cultural work that is iconic to the gay community. The next installment of “The Meeting” is dedicated to the Velvet Underground and hits Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater in New York on March 19.

You can check out Sayre’s comedy album, “The Gay Agenda,” here. Meanwhile, the latest episode of “Sparkle & Circulate with Justin Sayre,” the official I.O.S. podcast, was released last month featuring an interview with Intimacy Idiot author Isaac Oliver.

You can also view some previous performances from “The Meeting” on Sayre’s official YouTube page. For more Sayre, head to Facebook and Twitter.

